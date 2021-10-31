Sue Sturtz

76, died in Tucson October 18, 2021 of EDS. She was born to Marvin and Margaret Sturtz on January 18, 1945 in Boone, Iowa. She owned and operated Antigone Books from 1985-1988. Sue graduated with distinction in Modern Languages, Psychology and Technical Journalism from Iowa State University in 1967. There she went on to get her MS and PhD in Counseling Psychology in 1971. She obtained a JD degree with Distinction from University of Iowa in 1974. She worked as a psychologist at University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada. She went on to do counseling and provide programming on women's issues, sexuality and alcohol/drug education at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota. She counseled in private practice in Minneapolis, MN and Tucson. Her last job was at Florida State Hospital, Chattahoochee, FL from 1991-1997, where she was Senior Psychologist, Forensic Services. Sue worked as a lawyer in Boone, IA and Tallahassee, FL where she monitored prison in coordination with National Prison Project of ACLU as well as serving on Board of Directors, FL Clearinghouse on Criminal Justice. She was a musician and an artist. She is survived by her sister, Jean Paschen; nephew, Ben and nieces, Brooke and Blair Huntington of Tucson and lifelong friend Lee Lanning of Santa Fe, NM. Sue requested cremation with no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.