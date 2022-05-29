GEE, Suey L.

Suey, 85, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed peacefully on May 18, 2022 in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Born October 10, 1936, the second child of Poy Lim and Shee Fung Gee, Suey grew up as a fun-loving sibling to three brothers and one sister.

Suey graduated from Tucson High School in 1955. He attended University of Arizona then joined the US Army stationing at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. After the Army, Suey became owner of Tucson's Jerry's Lee Ho Market in 1963. Known as "Uncle Suey" to family and friends, he was known for his compassion, generosity, and sarcastic humor.

He is survived by spouse, Elina, daughters Susan (Garland) and Stephanie (George), son, Eric (Jenny) and four wonderful grandkids: Kaitlyn, Addison, Devon, and Olivia.

A visitation will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Evergreen Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Tucson Chinese Baptist Church, 2411 E. Fort Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to the Tucson Chinese Baptist Church.

