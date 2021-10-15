Sumner Milender

MILENDER, Sumner Norton

Needham, MA and formerly of Tucson, AZ and Lenox, MA, died peacefully at home on October 12, 2021. Born January 17, 1927 in Brookline, MA to Charles and Florence Milender, he was predeceased by his parents, beloved sister, Marcia Milender Abrams and dear wife, Edith Morse Milender.

Beloved husband of Edith Michelson Milender, he leaves behind his devoted family including four children, Steven Milender (Helen Raschke), Connie Goebel (Jay), Linda Ortwein (Tom), Karen Shackford (Fred); ten grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Gregarious and friendly, he never passed up an opportunity to meet someone or start a conversation. "Happy go lucky", a favorite song and his goal in life - to make others smile and laugh. He was an eternal optimist and entrepreneur; lifelong music lover, voracious learner, and reader; avid dancer, skier, and tennis player earlier in life.