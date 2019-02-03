SURMIK, Stephen Francis (1933 - 2019)
Stephen Surmik joined our Lord on Monday, January 28, 2019. He had five sisters, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Justine, Irene and Sylvia. After the Korean War, he married the love of his life, Joann in 1957. As business owners in Warren, PA, they were active in their community for 17 years. They relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1977. A fine carpenter, Steve filled the homes of friends and family with furniture and gifts. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing; and was active in his church and the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; four children and six grandchildren. Service and reception: Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson, AZ on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.