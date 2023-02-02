Susan Eazer, 60, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against cancer on January 23rd, 2023. In heaven, she will be reunited with her parents, Ted and Sue, and her oldest brother, Ted. On earth, she is survived by her children; Ryan and Kaitlin; siblings Dave (Jackie), Eve (Dwayne), Gerry (Kim); many nieces and nephews, a close circle of friends, and her sweet dog Brady. Susan was born in Tucson, AZ on September 14th, 1962. She went on to attend the University of Arizona where she earned her law degree. Soon after graduating, Susan joined the Pima County Attorney's Office, which marked the start of her career as an extraordinary trial attorney. Susan worked as a devoted prosecutor for nearly three decades, including service in Pima County and Yavapai County. She handled cases ranging from misdemeanors to capital murders, but her passion was for prosecuting crimes involving child molestation, sexual assaults, and other personal victim crimes. Susan worked tirelessly to hold perpetrators accountable, give justice to victims, and make our community a safer place. Over her career, Susan prosecuted nearly 200 serious felony cases. She was widely respected by her peers and recognized by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council for her accomplishments. Susan was a recipient of the APAAC Prosecutor of the Year Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. Away from work, Susan loved spending time with her friends and family, cooking delicious meals, boating on the lake, playing the guitar, and beating people at Baggo. She was a brilliant and kind-hearted woman who touched countless lives and loved deeply. She will be missed by so many. Susan's services will be held on March 4th, 2023 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Arizona Cancer Center or Casa De Los Ninos, organizations that Susan held close to her heart.