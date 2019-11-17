MASEK, Susan Coombs
born in Massillon, OH, August 14, 1935 and passed November 5, 2019 from complications due to COPD, which she struggled with but endured for years. Her advice was, if you smoke, QUIT! She loved Billy (R. William Masek) so much, she married him twice - February 1, 1957 and again June 4, 1974. She is survived by her brother, Jim Coombs of OH; her children, Mark (Gail) and Sara (Mike Braswell) and her grandchildren, Jared and Jake Masek and Wyatt and Riley Day.
Sue and Billy moved to Tucson in 1957 where they remained the rest of their lives. Sue received her teaching degree in OH and continued teaching in AZ. She started at Little Beaver Kindergarten and then landed a job in the Sunnyside School District teaching 7th grade English at Sunnyside Jr. High. She said the only real difference between K and 7th graders was their size. She went on to become the principal of Craycroft Elementary
With that experience and after receiving her Masters in Education, she pursued the concept of a middle school and saw that to fruition. She opened Sierra Middle School and stayed as principal until she retired in June 1997.
She mentored many of the new teachers she hired in their professional and personal lives. As they would tell her about their engagements, she advised the young women, remember if it plugs in, it's an appliance not a gift and you needed it anyway. To the young men, you can never go wrong with gold jewelry.
Billy passed a few months after she retired. She missed him so but went on to travel with her gal pals, Gini and Maxine. She was a very bright, tenacious and funny woman and will be sorely missed by those whom she leaves behind. The tissue and sticky note industries will suffer a loss as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cessation.arizona.edu/donate or Tucson Fire Fighters Assoc, POB 87469; zip is 85754, in c/o Susan Masek. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.