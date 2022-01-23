Susan Mesches

MESCHES, Susan
age 73, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on January 7, 2022. Susan was born in Spokane, Washington on March 24, 1948 to Jack and Dorothy Lynch. She was a graduate of Creighton University and The University of New England. Susan was an elementary school teacher for 23 years after leaving a successful career in banking of 19 years with Bank of the West to follow her passion. She touched the lives of many of her students and their families in Ohio, New York, and Colorado where she taught and remained in touch with some even after her retirement from the Boulder Valley School District in 2015.
Susan is survived by her husband, Andy Mesches, whom she was married to for 42 wonderful years. Susan is also survived by her two sons, Andrew in Colorado and Benjamin (Megan) in Arizona. Susan was one of 11 children and is survived by her five brothers and five sisters, their families and many other loving relatives.
Susan enjoyed splitting her time after retirement between Sequim, Washington and Tucson, Arizona. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking and baking and was always the perfect hostess. Since 2015, she was most passionate about her granddaughter, Nora in Arizona and was thankfully able to spend a lot of quality time with her. Susan was a bright light and was kind, funny, generous, and supportive to all those fortunate enough to know her. She made a friend wherever she was and left behind many meaningful lifelong friendships.
Susan will forever be missed but will continue to leave her impact on those around her. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Boys & Girls Club in Sequim or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.