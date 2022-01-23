Susan Mesches

MESCHES, Susan

age 73, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on January 7, 2022. Susan was born in Spokane, Washington on March 24, 1948 to Jack and Dorothy Lynch. She was a graduate of Creighton University and The University of New England. Susan was an elementary school teacher for 23 years after leaving a successful career in banking of 19 years with Bank of the West to follow her passion. She touched the lives of many of her students and their families in Ohio, New York, and Colorado where she taught and remained in touch with some even after her retirement from the Boulder Valley School District in 2015.

Susan is survived by her husband, Andy Mesches, whom she was married to for 42 wonderful years. Susan is also survived by her two sons, Andrew in Colorado and Benjamin (Megan) in Arizona. Susan was one of 11 children and is survived by her five brothers and five sisters, their families and many other loving relatives.