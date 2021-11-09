 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Mokhtarian

Susan Mokhtarian

  • Updated

MOKHTARIAN, Susan Martha

We regretfully announce the passing of Susan Martha Mokhtarian on October 23, 2021.Susan was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who gave her all to her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, unconditional support and love and inner strength. She is survived by her children Christine, Michelle (Segundo), Kyle (Mary) and Aric (Leslie) and her seven grandchildren, Elías, Camilo, Megan, Emily, Brandon, Vaughn and Jones. May she rest in peace. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News