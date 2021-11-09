Susan Mokhtarian

We regretfully announce the passing of Susan Martha Mokhtarian on October 23, 2021.Susan was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who gave her all to her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, unconditional support and love and inner strength. She is survived by her children Christine, Michelle (Segundo), Kyle (Mary) and Aric (Leslie) and her seven grandchildren, Elías, Camilo, Megan, Emily, Brandon, Vaughn and Jones. May she rest in peace. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.