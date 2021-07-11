Susan Nenon

In addition to her love of family, she was passionate about the outdoors, animals, and her rediscovered faith. She was the life of any party and never did anything half-way. Whether tending to her adopted rescue dogs and a cat, attending concerts and music festivals, or enjoying her favorite getaway to run/hike Blackett's Trail in Sabino Canyon, Susan lived life to the fullest and inspired those around her to do the same. She was giving, caring, and did not know a stranger. With her brilliant smile, sense of humor, and open heart, she lit up any room she entered. She was truly as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. While her physical presence will be forever missed, her spirit and strength will live on in our hearts.