Susan Nenon

NENON, Susan Downer
It is with heavy hearts and deepest regrets that we announce the sudden passing of our sister, daughter, mother, aunt and friend, Susan Downer Nenon, on June 10, 2021.
Susan was born March 21, 1966 to Robert Edward Downer and Jeanne Elizabeth Downer in Springfield, Illinois. Susan moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1968 with her family, where she grew up and fell in love with the Southwestern desert. She attended Canyon Del Oro High School and graduated in 1984. While attending CDO, Susan excelled in academics, participated in cheerleading, and dominated in track and field events. She then went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications at Illinois College from which she graduated in 1988. Susan was a member of Gamma Delta Sorority at Illinois College.
Susan entered the working world after college and held several jobs, including an internship with Illinois Governor, Jim Thompson in 1988. In 1990, she joined State Farm Insurance where she held positions in Underwriting and Human Resources. She also held positions in outside sales, marketing, and personal training. When not working, she was an avid runner, cyclist, cross-fit fanatic and triathlete, competing in many races before the sport became trendy. She was a true people person and natural leader.
However, Susan's most important and honorable role was that of a devoted and loving mother who always found time for her kids, Winter and Chloe, no matter how busy or hectic life got. She was a caregiver and fierce "mama bear" who was there to protect, nurture, and support for her kids in any way she could. Susan loved and cherished them dearly.
In addition to her love of family, she was passionate about the outdoors, animals, and her rediscovered faith. She was the life of any party and never did anything half-way. Whether tending to her adopted rescue dogs and a cat, attending concerts and music festivals, or enjoying her favorite getaway to run/hike Blackett's Trail in Sabino Canyon, Susan lived life to the fullest and inspired those around her to do the same. She was giving, caring, and did not know a stranger. With her brilliant smile, sense of humor, and open heart, she lit up any room she entered. She was truly as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. While her physical presence will be forever missed, her spirit and strength will live on in our hearts.
Susan is survived by her children, Winter Nenon 18 and Chloe Nenon 16; parents, Bob and Jeanne Downer; sister, Beth Downer Lewis (husband Stuart); brothers, Bob Downer (wife Lori) and Rick Downer (wife Neely); uncle, Jim Downer (aunt Kathy deceased); aunt, Wanda (uncle Bill deceased); cousins, James, Gene and Larry, along with nieces and nephews, Alison, Carter, Will, Peyton, Morgan, Luke and Josie, all of whom love and miss her dearly.
Susan's family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering in her honor to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in her memory to the Pima County Humane Society, your local animal rescue/shelter or other charity of choice. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.