Susan Trujillo

passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on September 24, 2021, having just celebrated her 77th trip around the sun. A native Tucsonan born on September 23, 1944, Susie was truly a force of nature as a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, entrepreneur, teacher, and friend. She graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in 1962 and earned her B.A. in Spanish from the University of Arizona in 1968.Aside from two years in Tacoma, WA with Al stationed by the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, and a year studying abroad in Guadalajara, Mexico during college, Susie lived her entire life in Tucson, where she was married for 53 years, raised a family, and enjoyed several careers. Among those included teaching Spanish at St. Cyril's, impacting a generation of students' lives and linguistic abilities, owning a Diet Center franchise, and working as a legal assistant for two plaintiffs law firms.An avid reader and ardent lifelong fan of Arizona Wildcats, Susie loved keeping up with current events and tracking the exploits of her extended circle. She was especially active reuniting with classmates from Saints Peter & Paul, Salpointe and the University of Arizona. Her family takes solace that her last full day was spent celebrating her birthday with family, filled with peace and joy as she heard from friends and family across her world. A sweet, kind and generous soul, her light shines on through her loved ones.