Susan Vargas

Age 80. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan "Suzi" Rowena (née Bradley) Vargas, beloved wife, mother grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She has departed this earthly existence to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in whom she sustained unwavering faith throughout her life. Those who knew her will always cherish their memories of her vivacious energy and profound determination, her radiant beauty and the artistry she brought to all her endeavors, and the clear-sighted wisdom she so bravely imparted with both the greatest love and the fiercest tenacity. Susan impacted the lives of everyone she met, and she will be most sorely missed by those who were closest to her. But, because of the amazing woman she was, she has left us all as better people for having known her, and thus empowered us with the means to move forward in our lives, though we must do so without her.