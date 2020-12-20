Suzanna Chernin

CHERNIN, Suzanna Joffroy
12/10/1931 - 12/5/2020
Suzanna (Suzy) Joffroy Chernin was born in Nogales on December 10, 1931 to Alberto Joffroy and Elinora Carreño Joffroy and died in her hometown on December 5, 2020. After graduating from Nogales High School she attended Holy Names College in Oakland, Calif.
In 1951 she married Mathew (Hugh) Chernin, also a native of Nogales. The couple had five children.
Suzy sincerely loved her family and was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also an active volunteer for the Elm Street School PTA, A.J. Mitchell School PTA, Girl Scout leader, 4H Club leader, Santa Cruz County Cowbelles and active in the American National Heart Association, for which she was honored for 31 years of service. Suzy was also a familiar face at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County, where she taught cooking classes.
She is survived by her husband, Mathew of 69 years; her three daughters, Deborah (Jeff) Yaeger, Melanie (Steve) Wilcox and Roxanne Lowell. She was predeceased by sons, Matthew (Norma) Chernin and Dee Chernin.
Suzy is also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four of her seven sisters, Maria Louisa Jones, Yolanda Alfaro, Roxanna (Twin) Barnett and Yvonne Regan.
Suzy touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. She died peacefully at home surrounded in love, with her husband and daughters at her side.
Funeral Mass is pending. Arrangements by ADAIR'S CAROON MORTUARY.
