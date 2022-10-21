Suzanne Bloomfield

Suzanne Lois Bloomfield passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022. She was a gifted artist whose work showed worldwide, and a compassionate therapist in private practice and at Jewish Family Services for over 45 years. Her generosity and love of life made the world brighter for all who knew her. Born June 23, 1934, to Frances and Norman Latin in Cleveland, Ohio, she taught elementary school before the family moved to Tucson in 1963. She earned a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and embraced Tucson's community in a lifetime of service, offering support whenever she could. She adored her family and wonderful, devoted friends. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 66 years, Nathaniel, her children Andrew, Rachel (deceased) and Miriam Bloomfield, sister Holly Nelson, grandchildren Rebecca (Jeff) Peters and Aaron Bloomfield, and great-grandchildren Isabelle and Amelia Peters. A funeral will be held Friday October 21, 10AM at Evergreen Mortuary Chapel. Donations in Suzanne's memory are welcomed at Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern Arizona