Suzanne K. Bishop

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sue Bishop on Friday, August 13, 2021 after an accidental fall at her home the previous evening. She was born on February 20, 1944 to Burr L. and Grace Elizabeth Scofield in Bakersfield, CA. After her mother's early death, Sue was lovingly raised by Burr and his second wife, Margaret Haddock Scofield. Sue attended UC Santa Barbara and the University of Arizona for her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She taught at Ochoa Elementary School in TUSD for many years, both as a classroom teacher and a reading specialist. Sue was an amazing wife to Towne Bishop, who predeceased her in 2008, mother to Darren and Mark Bishop, and friend, choir member, and fellow quilter to so many people. She is survived by her two sons, grandkids Miranda and Jeremy Bishop, as well as by her sisters, Christine Kelly and Karen Olney. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Desert Skies United Methodist Church, 3255 N. Houghton Rd. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Donations in honor of Sue's life would be gratefully received by the Avielle Initiative Fund (0221066) at the National Mental Health Innovation Center, located through the University of Colorado Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217. Checks may be made out to the University of Colorado Foundation, with Avielle Initiative Fund in the memo line. Or the donation may be made online at: https://giving.cu.edu/AvielleInitiative Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.