Suzanne Mary Mowry, 90, of Tucson Arizona, passed away on February 6, 2023, of heart failure. Sue was born on October 25th, 1932, to Howard and Anne Jeffries in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the oldest of seven children. After graduating high school in Montrose, California, she attended Sacred Heart nursing college in Los Angeles, California. After graduating with a nursing degree, she began working at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California. Sue met her husband Richard on a blind date in San Diego and were married at St. John's Baptist Church in Chico, California, on August 8th, 1954. They moved to Fairbury, Illinois and had four children, Mike, Tom, Dennis and Timmy and raised their children there until relocating to Arizona in 1978. Sue worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Carondelet hospital in Tucson until her retirement in 1997. In retirement Sue enjoyed quilting, crafts and playing cards with friends. Sue was predeceased by her husband Richard, youngest son Timmy, her brother David and sister Leola. She is survived by her three sons, Mike, Tom & Louise of Houston, Texas and Dennis & Susan of Hiawatha, Kansas and brothers Martin, Howard and John and sister Kathleen. Cremation services are by Bring's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at the Harrison Heights Park community center Sunday, February 26th at 1:00. She will be interred at Our Lady-the Desert Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona.