Suzanne Parnell

Suzanne passed away August 6th, she was born in Wichita, KS to Lloyd and Evelyn Laws, a descendent of a true pioneer family in Wichita. She lived there for 14 years on the banks of the Arkansas River which left her with a lifelong love of rivers. Arriving in Tucson in 1947 she attended Mansfeld, Tucson High, and the U. of A. and loved her new hometown. At Tucson High she was elected Governor of AZ Girls State and awarded a prestigious Baird Scholarship for the U. of A., where she received a B.A. and Master's degree and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was an educator in Tucson Public Schools and the U. of A. for 31 years and felt she taught during a golden era of education. This was followed by a 22-year career as an agent with Long Realty. Suzanne was predeceased by her son, Steven Snyder, and husbands Bill Snyder, Fritz Bernard, and Spike Parnell. She is survived by son, Wade Snyder, brothers Les Laws, and Mike Shipley, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. When she married her old classmate Spike Parnell when both were 68 years old, she claimed it was like jumping off a cliff. However, they were blessed by 17 years of good health, laughter, travel and joy. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd. (85705) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mountain Oyster Club, 6400 E. El Dorado Cir (85714) on Wed. August 24th from 4PM to 6PM.