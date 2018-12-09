SWANSON, Philip
passed away in Tucson on November 30, 2018, at the age of 79. He is survived by two children, Christina Beasley (Eric), of Tucson, and Erik Swanson (Lin), of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Elena, Elisa and Liliana Swanson of Iowa City; his sister, Kathleen Haynes (Gordon), of Mankato, MN; and his partner, Mary Rita Samlin, of Oro Valley. He was predeceased by his wife, Helena Swanson. Philip had an extensive career as a professional orchestral flutist, university professor, solo and chamber music performer, private and masterclass teacher/clinician and as a university music/fine arts administrator. His teaching and administrative career in higher education included full-time appointments at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the University of Arizona, the Eastman School of Music, the University of Redlands and Northern Arizona University. He received his academic degrees and the Performer's Certificate in Flute from the Eastman School of Music where he was a student of Joseph Mariano. As an orchestral flutist, Philip held positions as principal flutist with the North Carolina Symphony, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Arizona Chamber Orchestra, Arizona Opera Company Orchestra, Flagstaff Summer Festival Orchestra, Flagstaff Symphony, Redlands Symphony Orchestra, Riverside County Philharmonic, Lake Arrowhead Festival Orchestra and the Desert Symphony. In addition, he held positions as piccoloist/flutist with the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra and the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra. He also gave countless solo recitals throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In 1970, Philip founded the Tucson Flute Club, and two years later he was one of the founders of the National Flute Association, where he served as its first treasurer, co-chair of the program committee for the first convention and a member of the board of directors for many years. In the early 1970's, Philip and his faculty colleague at the University of Arizona, Robert Muczynski, made the first commercial recording of Muczynski's Sonata for Flute and Piano, which has since become a staple of the flute repertoire. Philip was a beloved teacher, mentor, and friend to generations of flutists, and they became an important part of his family. His enthusiasm, encouragement, caring, and especially his sense of humor will be missed by all who had the fortune to know him. The family will be hosting a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bloom Music Center at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson. Please bring your favorite Phil Swanson story to share with everyone! Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.