SWED, Patrick Michael
age 75, passed away December 16, 2018 surrounded by his family at his home in Marana, Arizona after a two-year bout with bile duct cancer. Pat is lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Carol (Carlson), and his five children, Christine, Elizabeth, Joseph (Ainsley), David, and Brian. He was grandfather to Alexandra, Isabella, and Talon. He is survived by his younger brother, Bill. Pat grew up in Quincy, Illinois and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering at Bradley University. He signed on with Westinghouse and later, WESCO Distribution. He rose quickly through the ranks: his assignments took him from Seattle to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Chicago, ending up his career in his adopted hometown, Pittsburgh. Retirement took him to Arizona and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Pat was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He was a passionate and temperamental golfer. He loved sailing, fast cars, expensive suits, and his work. Forever the optimist, he never failed to buy lottery tickets and enjoyed meeting his friends at the casino for strong drinks, old stories, and a fine cigar. He was a generous tipper and liked cute videos of baby animals. He was a curmudgeon and a teddy bear. His strong will helped him survive a difficult and rare cancer diagnosis long beyond expectations. Most of all he loved his family and friends who will miss him greatly. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. at Chartiers Country Club, 601 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bradley University Caterpillar College of Engineering & Technology (campaign.bradley.edu), Froedtert Hospital/The Medical College of Wisconsin (mcw.edu.giving) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.