SWIFT, Robert William "Bob"
Bob was born on May 8, 1924 in Tucson and passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 4, 2019. He lived his entire life in Tucson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his three children, Chris (Nancy) Swift, Pam (David) Barker and Greg (Sharry) Swift; two grandchildren, Matt (Stephanie) Barker and Kaity Barker; one great-grandchild, Caleb Barker. Bob graduated from Tucson High School and honorably served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He returned to Tucson and started his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he met his loving wife, Evelyn, of 57 years. After retirement he kept up his hobbies which included the Elks Club, woodworking, traveling and especially playing golf. At his request, there will not be any memorial or funeral services. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.