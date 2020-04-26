Sybil Nudelman

Sybil Nudelman

  • Updated

NUDELMAN, Sybil Grace

98, passed away April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Lonnie and Belva Snipes; sisters, Betty Beneteau and Ann Snipes. She is survived by sons, Andrew (Pat) and Douglas; grandson, Robert; niece, Nicole Williams (Chris); her "Just Jobs" family in Chicago John Plunkett, Ellen Garcia and associates. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News