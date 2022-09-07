Sylvan Eldringhoff

On July 20, 2022, Sylvan Fredrick Eldringhoff passed away in his home at the age of 93. Born on a farm near Rhineland, Missouri on June 30, 1929 to Annie and Alfred Eldringhoff, Sylvan was the second oldest of six children. He realized at a very early age that farm work was not for him, so he worked a few years then joined the Navy just as the Korean War was starting. He was a crewman on the first transport vessel to arrive at Thule, Greenland to help build a base. After the military, Sylvan went to college at the University of Missouri. After getting a Bachelor's Degree in business. Sylvan got his Master's Degree in Corporate Design. Sylvan loved to teach and student taught for a couple of years until he was hired full time. He then transferred to Cal. and taught at University of California at San Louis Obispo. He was hired to teach at the University of Arizona for a couple of years until he was hired at The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Sylvan loved teaching. His body will be a teaching specimen for future doctors and other medical professionals as he donated his body to the Southwest Institute for Biological Advancement. His partner, along with a Hospice Nurse was at his bedside.