Sylvia Bosnos

BOSNOS, Sylvia
99, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and longtime Tucson resident, died peacefully September 4, 2020, leaving a void in the hearts of all who loved her.
Born December 8, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York to Max and Esther (Strenger) Sabbeth, Sylvia was the sixth of seven children in a close-knit family. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn and continued her education at Brooklyn College.
She met her husband, the late Alfred G. "Al" Bosnos, in Washington, D.C. during World War II and they were married March 7, 1942. Following the war they moved west to Tucson, where Al joined his family's business, Sylvia worked for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and they brought up their four children.
Sylvia was devoted to her family. She treasured visits with her siblings and extended family on the East Coast and enjoyed introducing them to the Sonoran Desert and the charms of the Old Pueblo during their stays in Tucson. Her adventurous spirit led her to travel the world, visiting many countries as well as hiking and trekking throughout the U.S., sometimes accompanied by her daughters. She loved music, all types of dancing, the outdoors, horseback riding, and was an avid hiker with the Southern Arizona Hiking Club, leading group hikes well into her eighties. She delighted in introducing her grandchildren to the wonders of nature, and they looked forward to camping or hiking with their grandma.
She was an accomplished cook and baker, and her joy was entertaining at home, preparing special dinners for family and friends and sharing her delicious pastries as gifts. She had a natural curiosity about the world around her and was a lifelong learner, often attending concerts, lectures, dance performances and museum exhibits. Over the years she was active with Congregation Anshei Israel, Temple Emanu-El and the Jewish Community Center. She enjoyed participation in many varied groups including the Tucson International Folkdance Club, bridge and Mahjong clubs, Tucson Singletarians and Hadassah.
Preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings, and her beloved daughter Elaine Bosnos Money, Sylvia is survived by her children, Lorna "Loni" (Abdelkebir el Qaicomi), Michael (Judy) and Charles (Mary Ann) and by her four adored grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren and her dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Her family thank the staff at Starfish Care Homes, Midtown Tucson for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care during her latter life.
Sylvia will be deeply missed and her memory cherished. Memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders, www.doctorswithoutborders.org, or to the Southern Arizona Hiking Club, PO Box 32257, Tucson AZ 85751-2257. Sylvia's ashes will be spread at a future date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Sylvia's Facebook page will remain open, and all are welcome to post remembrances of her there.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.