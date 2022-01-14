Sylvia Lopez

LOPEZ, Sylvia Ann
75, was called home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2022, while surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus "Bebo" Lopez; her mom and dad, Nellie and Roy Mariscal and her brothers, Roy and Freddy. She is survived by her sons, Jay (Alison) and Rod (Annabelle); her daughter, Sandy (John); her granddaughter, Macy Ann; grandsons, Trevor and Gavin and sister, Margie (Harold) Manriquez. She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister, nina, tia, comadre, cousin, friend, neighbor, co-worker, soccer mom….her biggest achievements called her grandma and mom. Visitation will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1946 E. Lee St. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.