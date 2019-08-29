URIAS, Sylvia Diane
67, passed away August 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Tony Salaz. Survived by her husband, Jesus Urias; daughters, Crystal and Suzanna Urias; son, Román Urias; sisters, Rebecca Alvarez and Gloria Valdez; brothers, Robert and Jesus Salaz. Also survived by six grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be offered Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.