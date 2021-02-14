Sylvia Verdugo

VERDUGO, Sylvia Josephine Ortega

March 19, 1945 - January 16, 2021

In loving memory of Sylvia J. Verdugo of Tucson, AZ, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born in Douglas, AZ on March 19, 1945.

She was the youngest of 11 siblings. Sylvia resided in Douglas and Tucson. She was owner of Sylvia's Beauty Shop in Douglas, AZ.

She accomplished many of her goals. Sylvia and her late husband Robert C. Skaggs co-founded/Chaired the Tucson Buddy Walk. She was an avid dog lover and owner.

She taught Catechism at Sacred Heart Church. She loved her walks with her dogs, Roxy and Hashbrown. She loved life and lived it to the fullest, she touched many lives with her kindness, her genuine acceptance of others, she was loving, empathetic, and had a kindred spirit. Sylvia was the Matriarch of our family, a beloved mother forever.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her late husband, Robert C. Skaggs and David G. Verdugo. Sylvia is survived by her two sisters, Connie Laurent of Las Cruces, NM and Margaret Chumbler of Tucson, AZ. Survived by her three children, David M. Verdugo (Angie), Sylvia A. Verdugo (Chris) and Tina Ortiz. Survived by 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.