Tanner Miner

Beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson and uncle, left us on October 29, 2022.  Tanner was born on January 18, 1989 in Tucson, Arizona.  He is survived by parents Paul and Katherine Miner, sister Megan Miner Larsen, nephew Arick Larsen and nieces, Ryleigh, Brighten and Cadence Larsen and grandfather Robert E. Miner, Jr. and uncles Jeffrey Plumb, Ronald Plumb (Allison) and Thomas Miner.  He is preceded in death by his grandparents Maureen and Gerald Plumb and Shirely Miner.  Tanner had an infectious smile, a hearty laugh, and great hugs.  He was an avid fan of U of A basketball, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Dallas Cowboys.  He enjoyed discussing politics, spending time with his family and especially fishing in the White Mountains.  Arrangements handled by Adair Avalon.  A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

