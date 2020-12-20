Teddie Burch

BURCH, Teddie Louise Ogg
Teddie was born on January 20, 1932 at St. Edwards Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She attended Rogers Grade School and Fort Smith High School, graduating with the Class of 1950. In that same year she moved, with her parents, to Safford, Arizona and attended Eastern Arizona Junior College. She then transferred to the University of Arizona, where she met and married an Arizona native, Joseph Douglas Burch. He became a Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force and they then resided in Louisiana, Michigan, Texas and Arizona before being stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. She earned her B.A, degree in History and Anthropology in 1972 at the University of the Philippines. After returning to Tucson, Arizona in 1974 she attended the University of Arizona and earned her Masters in Library Science in 1981. She was employed as a Librarian at the Safford School District, the Marana School District and the Altar Valley School District. She retired in 1992. She traveled extensively in Europe and the United States. She participated in two Earth Watch Anthropological Surveys in the Homolavi ruins on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. In her retirement she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Tucson.
Teddie passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 87 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Marie Burch; sons, Scott Douglas Burch and Mark Theodore Burch; granddaughters, Rhiannon Rose Burch, Fiona Burch and Olivia Gasmen.
Contributions in her name may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
