TEDFORD, Dr. John, MD.
John was born June of 1929 in Frankfort, Indiana. John passed away on October 15, 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, Hal; mother, Ruth and brother, James. He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Thomas; daughter, Sally and granddaughter, Leandra Stanley. John graduated from Frankfort, Indiana High School in 1947. He graduated from DePauw University in 1951. He married Joan Lindemeyer on June 13, 1953. Both were graduates of DePauw University located in Greencastle, Indiana. John graduated from the University of Indiana School of Medicine in 1955. He served his internship at Detroit Receiving Hospital from 1955-1956. From 1956 to 1959 he was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. From 1959-1962 John was a Resident in the Dept. of Ophthalmology at the University of Michigan Medical Center at Ann Arbor, Michigan. The training he received there enabled him to be a Board Certified Ophthalmologist. While at Ann Arbor, he and Joan adopted Thomas Howe, age 6 weeks, and Sally Ann, age 3 weeks, from the Methodist Childrens Home in Detroit. In 1962 the family moved to Tucson, AZ where they joined the Catalina United Methodist Church. They were active in various activities, primarily the church choir. John was active in the formation of the church Foundation. Memorial Gifts may be made to Special Music at Catalina Church, which will support the choir, or to the church in general at Catalina Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson 85716. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Catalina United Methodist Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.