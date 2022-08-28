Terence Callahan

Terry died Friday, August 12, 2022 from ALS. Born on January 27, 1948, in Morristown, N.J., he was the fifth of six children of Mary Nugent Callahan and Frank M. Callahan. After his father's death, the family moved from Mendham, N.J. to Tucson in 1960. Terry graduated from Rincon HS and attended Pima College and the UofA. In the US Navy, he served on Patrol River Boats in Viet Nam in the Mekong Delta from August 1969 - July 1970. He was awarded the Navy Combat Action Ribbon. Terry worked at Pima Copper Mines and at Pepsi Cola Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Brian Callahan and his sister, Sheila Cundy Pattison. Survivors include brother, Michael (Elizabeth) of Tucson; sister, Moira Hoskins (Steven) of East Orleans, MA and sister, Sue Campbell of Tucson plus many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to his care team at the VA and to his caregivers - Gail Boeger, Jan Taplin, Giselle Gastelum, Autumn Ramsey, Michelle Gorski and Aricka Gorski - who added love and entertainment to his life and whose devotion allowed him to stay in his home. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel followed at 4:30 p.m. by a celebration of life at 250 N. Fenceline Drive. Burial will be at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022.