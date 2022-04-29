Teresa Biel

Teresa Denise Biel peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022 with her family and friends at her side. She is survived by her father William Biel (Gloria Biel), sisters Sherri Cole and Lisa Biel and Nicole Juarez and Benito Juarez (children she helped raise) and aunt Kathy Shupe (Leif Shaver). She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Lausch and brother Rick Cole. If anyone would like to make a donation in Teresa's honor, please donate to an addiction facility or foundation or the Hermitage Cat Shelter. A private service will be held for Teresa. Arrangements by Bring's.