OCHOA, Teresa A.
82, of Tucson, passed away August 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Gaspar; mother, Berta; sister, Mercy (Elio) and brother, Ernest. She is survived in life by daughter, Analisa (Wade); grandchildren, Mark Jr. (Samantha) and Jessica; sisters, Vicky (Joaquin) and Erlinda (John); sister-in-law, Frances; brothers, Henry (Santa) and Gaspar Jr. (Patsy). She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and family. Teresa was devoted to her teaching career in early childhood education. She will truly be missed. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.