Teresa Peppard

passed away of a heart attack on May 7, 2020, in Downey, California at the age of 93 years old. Teresa was born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1926, the 9th of 11 children. Teresa attended elementary, junior and senior high school in Tucson. She moved to California in 1950, married Charles "Mike" Peppard, in 1958 and raised their two children, Linda (Peppard) Marine-Byers and Dean Peppard. The couple resided in Downey, California for over 50 years. A Memorial Service was held on Monday evening, November 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, Arizona. A Mass was celebrated at St. Augustine's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m., November 23, 2021. A graveside service followed the church service, at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Linda (Peppard) Marine-Byers and son-in-law, Glenn Byers; her son, Dean Peppard, granddaughter, Melinda Marine and Shon Martin; grandson, Derek and granddaughter-in-law, Shannon (Tanaka) Marine and six great-grandchildren, Alexis Marine, Kyle Marine, Trevor Marine, Kaylee Flores, Nicholas Marine and Skylar Martin. The surviving Rodriguez family members are: Celia Rodriguez and 22 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.