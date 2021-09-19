Teresa Soltero

SOLTERO, Teresa
92, of Tucson, died on September 12, 2021 in Tucson, AZ.
She was born on January 25, 1929. Teresa was married to Moises Raul "Roy" Soltero from October 2, 1947
until his death on October 16, 1994.
Teresa is survived by her brothers, Robert and Richard Gonzalez; children, Margaret Brown (Mason), Sylvia Soltero Ebeling (Fred), Michael (Vera) and Lisa; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She expressed herself through her painting. Many of her beautiful paintings hang in Tucson homes. Her family would like to thank Simancas Assisted Living Home
for their love and care.
A private family service will be held.
