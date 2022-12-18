Terez Ecklund

Terez Adamy Ecklund, age 88, died peacefully in Tucson, Az. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She endured Alzheimer's disease for ten years. She was surrounded by family and caretakers during her final days. Terez was born on August 30, 1934 in Budapest, Hungary at the home of her parents, Istvan Adamy and Gizella Peter Adamy. Her earliest childhood was filled with fond memories of a doting mother and two older sisters, and playing with her neighborhood friends. As WWII progressed with the atrocities of Nazi occupation and the brutal Soviet advances in 1944, Terez's life changed dramatically. She was sent on a Kinderguge (children's train) to Switzerland. Intended to be only temporary, circumstances dictated not returning home. The phrase "it takes a village to raise a child" became more relevant. With the help of loving families and individuals, she lived in Switzerland for six years. In 1950, she was allowed to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her oldest sister, Agnes, and brother-in-law, Dick in Phoenix. She completed her highschool at Phoenix Union and North High in 1952. Terez attended ASC (now ASU) on a scholarship through 1953, and spent a summer working as a Harvey Girl at the Grand Canyon. She continued her education at the University of Arizona, joined the Chi Omega sorority, continuing her assimilation into American life. She met Ray, her husband for 67 years, at U of A, and married in 1955. They moved to Los Angeles briefly, where their son, Fred, was born. Terez and Ray returned to Tucson so Ray could finish his degree. They moved to Phoenix for Ray to begin his career in 1957. Her daughter, Judy, in 1957, and daughter, Kari, in 1961, were born in Phoenix. For more than 60 years, Terez set deep roots in Phoenix near her surrogate parents, Agnes and Dick. Raising a family, volunteering for PTA, scouting, catechism, the Phoenix Art Museum, as well as becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, consumed much of her life in the 1950's and 60's. She returned to ASU and NAU, completing her degrees in 1974 and beyond. She taught foreign languages for 30 years within the Tempe Union School District, mostly at McClintock High, retiring in 2004. She adored her students and colleagues, and felt so privileged in teaching language as a means of bringing people with diverse backgrounds together as global citizens. She travelled worldwide, and for decades led student exchange trips to Europe, often extending her travels to renew relationships with relatives in Hungary and Austria, as well as visiting educator friends throughout Europe. She often reflected on how fortunate her life evolved. Shortly after arriving in America, she wrote an essay on this country's rights and freedoms, and in closing remarks she says "this is the most wonderful thing in the American Constitution and The Bill of Rights, that it is something living. It lives together with the people and for the people." Listening to the songs from the movie "The Sound of Music" reminded her of living in the Swiss Alps, far away from the threat of violence. From the movie "Cabaret", we would hear her sing excerpts from the theme song. "Start by admitting from cradle to tomb, it isn't that long a stay. Life is a cabaret, old chum. It's only a cabaret, old chum, and I love a cabaret...". We remember her simple pleasures - the warmth of the sun while just sitting in a chair, eating figs straight from the tree, walking the Arizona Canal Trail, hiking to the top of Piestewa Peak, gathering with lifelong friends from the neighborhood, sorority and school, spending holidays with her oldest sister's family, and dancing, dancing, dancing. We remember her beautiful smile, her upmost effort to do the best she could as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher and colleague. She will be remembered as Terez to most, Terry to some, Oma to her grandchildren, and Frau Ecklund to her students. Such an extra ordinary life she lived. Stardust indeed! A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremated remains to be interred at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Avalon Chapel.