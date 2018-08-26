TERMINI, Gretchen
born on July 25, 1926 passed away on August 12, 2018 of this year. She was preceded in death by Joseph, her husband of 60 years. Gretchen was a kind and loving person who was easy to be friends with, which is demonstrated by the number of great friendships she was able to make and maintain during her lifetime. She will be greatly missed by many, but not forgotten. Surviving are sons, Lee and his wife, Ann Marie, of Clarks Summit, PA; Dan and daughter, Anna Lisa, both from Tucson. Also surviving are grandaughters, Shannon Filip and her husband, Tony, Alyssa and Lauren Termini and grandson, Joey Termini. Gretchen was also lucky enough to have two great-grandchildren, Julian and Carter Filip. A Memorial Service will be held at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a gift to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, P.O. Box 551 Tucson, AZ 85702, or online at communityfoodbank.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.