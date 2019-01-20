TERP, Joan Marie Hastings and William Hastings
After a long life defined by commitment and adventure, Joan Hastings passed away Saturday afternoon, January 5, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 88. Joan is predeceased by two husbands, William Hastings (1923-1994) whom she married on October 24, 1953 in Yonkers, NY and Earl Terp (1927-2016) whom she married February 10, 2010 in Tucson, AZ. Joan is survived by one sister, Diane of Falmouth, Maine. Joan had five children, Bill Jr. (Debbie) of Falmouth, ME, Paul (Todd) of Palm Springs, CA, Mark of Mesa, AZ, Julie (Bruce) of Scottsdale, AZ and Geoff of Des Moines, IA and nine grandchildren, (Angela, Emily, Matthew, Zachary, Jessica, Robert, Samantha, Jensen, and Emma) with one great grandchild, Keanu, born this year in Des Moines, Iowa. Joan Marie Cronin was born May 23, 1930 in Yonkers, New York to Marcus and Julia Cronin. She graduated from Gorton High School with distinction. She attended Columbia University where she met William Hastings in 1952. In 1965, Joan and her family moved to Kankakee, IL where Joan became a very active community volunteer and built her dream house on Elmwood Drive. In 1977, another move took them to Ames, IA where Joan became Administrative Lead for the Music Department at Iowa State University. Joan finally left the cold weather and headed to Tucson, AZ where she took care of her ailing husband until his passing. She was also near her daughter and welcomed her first grandchild. Joan enjoyed many worldwide adventures; traversing the Panama Canal, cruising New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Germany; hardly ever resting. Joan was able to visit more than twenty countries. Funeral Services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to the Hospice of the Valley at www.HOV.org Dementia Care Donations. Arrangements by MESSINGER PINNACLE PEAK MORTUARY.