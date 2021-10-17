Terrance Haider

HAIDER, Terrance Alan
Forever in Our Hearts "Terry", born April 20, 1959, passed in peace September 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Haider; son, Flint; father, Stephen, and brothers. Terry is survived by daughters, Samantha, Heidi and Melanie; sons, Adam and James; his mother, sister and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Gove Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85741.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.