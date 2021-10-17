 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terrance Haider

Terrance Haider

HAIDER, Terrance Alan

Forever in Our Hearts "Terry", born April 20, 1959, passed in peace September 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Haider; son, Flint; father, Stephen, and brothers. Terry is survived by daughters, Samantha, Heidi and Melanie; sons, Adam and James; his mother, sister and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Gove Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85741.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News