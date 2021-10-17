Terrance Haider

Forever in Our Hearts "Terry", born April 20, 1959, passed in peace September 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Haider; son, Flint; father, Stephen, and brothers. Terry is survived by daughters, Samantha, Heidi and Melanie; sons, Adam and James; his mother, sister and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Gove Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85741.