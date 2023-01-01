Terrance Madsen

Terrance Alden Madsen, days shy of 64, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, and raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Terry was a fearless adventurer educated by the school of hard knocks. He loved life, at times, perhaps a bit too much. His wanton disregard for limitations that others put on him and his friendly, easy demeanor enabled Terry to live life by his own rules. He loved the water and started working on riverboats in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, with his uncle John when he was 16. Terry was a certified scuba diver and worked as an underwater welder before becoming a merchant marine. His skill and hard work propelled him up the ranks to first mate—head of the deck department of a merchant ship unlimited tonnage vessel - in the Gulf, off Louisiana. Despite his success and prospects of rising to the rank of Captain and its unique responsibilities—Terry selflessly sacrificed his career to better provide for his family. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona, for his then-wife, and their three children to be closer to her family. If it had an engine, Terry could drive it. He easily transitioned his knowledge into becoming a big rig long hauler, eventually owning two trucks, and hiring an additional driver to haul across the country. Terry spent his twilight years at Ladysmith Ranch helping his sister care for her horses. His love for the outdoors was a close second to the love of his life, Diana Creamer Madsen. Hand in hand, Terry and Diana explored nature's beauty, hiked secluded trails, and camped under God's starry skies. A proud father, Terry seldom missed an opportunity to boast of his children's successes. He loved spending time with them and all of his grandchildren. Terry's outstanding problem-solving abilities and skillful hands enabled him to fix virtually anything. Those closest to Terry will dearly miss his quick wit and hardy laugh. At the same time, we are happy for him to have taken his last breath on what would become a red sky night, and there is little doubt in our hearts that he is out to sea cruising towards sunset, a sailor's delight. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana, his bereaved mother, Caron (Saul) Weinstein, his stepmother, Robin (Max Alden-deceased) Madsen, his beloved sister, Jody (Don) Mackey, his dear brother, Kevin (Cathy Blazej) Madsen and his three stepbrothers Scott (Mercedes) Grove, Adam (Patty) Grove, Andie (Tina) Weinstein, his Children Nicholas Alden Madsen, Matthew Alexander (Kelley) Madsen, Lyndsay Marie Madsen, his nephew Michael Derrick Madsen, his niece Alyssa Christina Madsen, his grandchildren Kendall Nicole Madsen, Nolan Alden Madsen, Wesley Alexander Madsen, Dakota Ann Madsen, and his step children Josh (Shannon) Creamer and their children William, Seth, and Logan, and Michael (Laurel) Creamer. Desert Rose Heather Cremation and Burial Tucson, Arizona Memorial Services will be held January 2, 2023 at 11:00am at the Calvary Tucson Chapel East Campus 8711 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson 85710