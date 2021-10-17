Terrence MURPHY

MURPHY, Terrence M., LTC, USAF
7/11/1938 - 9/28/2021
Dearest husband of Georgianna Jenkins Murphy. Beloved father of Sean, Patrick (Bailey), Danny (Marissa) and Heidi (Joe, dec.), Laura Waters (ex DIL). Grandpa to Ozzy, Tripp, Milo, Stella, Atticus, Vivian, Liam, Frances, and Jenniffer Schroeder.
Vietnam era WSO in F-4 Phantoms (Triple Nickel). 2 DFC (1 - Bravery), Air Medal, MSM, Purple Heart and many more. US Army, Ohio State, then USAF and career in aerospace industries. World traveler, historian, avid reader, soccer coach, rugby and football player, golfer, scuba diver, catamaran racer. AOH, Am. Legion, RRVFPA. Master storyteller (Murphy Factor). A stranger was a friend he had not yet met. Lover of children and animals. Fulfilled his promises to Georgi to always keep life interesting and to grow old together.
Military service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the National Veterans Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Memorials in his name may be made to any local charity that benefits children, the needy or Wounded Warrior Project. CHECK 6 Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.