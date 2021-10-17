Terrence MURPHY

Vietnam era WSO in F-4 Phantoms (Triple Nickel). 2 DFC (1 - Bravery), Air Medal, MSM, Purple Heart and many more. US Army, Ohio State, then USAF and career in aerospace industries. World traveler, historian, avid reader, soccer coach, rugby and football player, golfer, scuba diver, catamaran racer. AOH, Am. Legion, RRVFPA. Master storyteller (Murphy Factor). A stranger was a friend he had not yet met. Lover of children and animals. Fulfilled his promises to Georgi to always keep life interesting and to grow old together.