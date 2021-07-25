 Skip to main content
Terri Mounce

  • Updated

MOUNCE, Terri Lynn

born March 24, 1953 to Vernon and Clarice Mounce.

She was smart, playful, and generous of heart.

She loved giving gifts and was the best gift giver.

She graduated with honors from the University of Arizona.

--

She was Mother to Teresa and Cheyenne. Grandmother to Jared, Sister to Debbie and Bruce, Aunt to Stephanie and Gracie. Whom she loved completely.

Wherever she lived you could find her each morning working in the garden creating beauty.

--

Terri died at home, July 12, 2021.

We send our love, Iced tea, and hugs every day for your journey.

