Terri Dean Riffe passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones Carolyn Wuertz, her partner and Jerri Blankenship, her sister. Terri is survived by her partner, Carolyn Wuertz of Tucson, AZ, and her sister and brother-in-law Jerri and David Blankenship of Genoma. She had one niece, Randi Lydum (Matt) of Monmouth, OR, and two nephews, Tony Blankenship (Elizabeth), Todd Blankenship (Jody) of Roseburg, OR. Her grand nieces and nephews include Max and Hazel Lydum; Tanner Blankenship and Lily Brown; Gunnar and Caden Blankenship; and Cameron, Nathan, and Parker Ball. Terri was born in Morton, WA. June 29, 1946 and grew up in the Rainey Valley. She earned her bachelors' degree in English from the University of Northern Colorado and masters' degrees in Counseling and Physical Education from the University of Arizona. Her PhD was earned in Higher Education from the University of Arizona. Early in her career Terri worked at the NCAA in the compliance department. She enjoyed visiting schools to help them be compliant with NCAA policies and procedures. Later, Terri spent a large part of her professional career as the Director of the University Teaching Center at The University of Arizona. She loved teaching professors and graduate teaching assistants how to teach interactively. She also developed a mandatory course for student athletes called Peak Performance for Athletic and Academic Success. For this class, Terri designed the curriculum and also wrote a book about personal finance for use in the class. Terri's hobbies included photography and puzzles. She also enjoyed the outdoors with activities like digging clams and picking blackberries for jam and pies. During her lifetime she had numerous dogs and shared her love with all of them. Terri loved sports and was an avid fan of Arizona Basketball. The family would like to thank all friends and family who called, visited, and texted frequently with fervent thoughts, prayers, and good wishes for Terri.