Terry Burris-Hamrick

Terry Lynn Hamrick (nee Burris), 73, passed away December 5, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Terry was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1949 to Norma Steinbrenner (nee Dropps) and Buster Burris, a decorated Flying Tiger in the United States Air Force in World War II. She is preceded in death by her parents, half-brother, Tracy Burris; stepmother, Nita Burris and stepfather, Gerhard Steinbrenner. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Brad Hamrick; son, Blake Hamrick; sister, Donna Scott; brother, Mark Burris; niece, Marisa Scott; nephews, Griffin Hamrick, Scott Hamrick, Gavin Burris and Andrew Flick. Numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins from California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Terry worked as a secretary and receptionist at Tucson's original John Deere Dealership Burris-White Machinery owned by her father Buster Burris and Carl White. For a few years she was in a women's Bunco dice game club that produced a lot of good times at the different host houses. Always trying to make it to the head table for the prizes. Affectionately known as "Mama" by many as she always had an open door for all, a strong character and definitely kept her boys in line. Terry loved to put on a party. She enjoyed bringing surprise and joy into your hearts by making colorful seasonal indoor displays, outdoor wreaths and decorative special occasion cakes. Once an unforgettable hilarious surprise cake fight broke out with a simple question. "Would you like some cake?" Christmas was her favorite time of year. She would decorate the trees, hang the lighted garland on the ceiling beams and trim the windows with the same. Her Christmas village took on multiple layers and it showed a peaceful town in wonderland. A place we know she is building again. She was our inspiration in life to fulfill dreams we shared and to plan for more good times ahead. Special thank you to her friends Joanne Sherril, Judy Vaughn for their support and the teams from Bristol Hospice and Blue Rose Legacy that provided care for her and her family. Services to be scheduled at a later date, in lieu of flowers please donate to a local charity or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.