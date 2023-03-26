"A multitude of small delights is the essence of happiness." Terry Cahill Frost, died on March 2, 2023, after a long and wonderful life. Terry was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Jack and Sue Cahill and was the 3rd of 5 children. As a child she enjoyed spending time outdoors at the family farm in Leasburg, Missouri where she developed a love of learning and a deep respect and appreciation of nature. This love of learning took her to the University of Kansas where she studied elementary and special education. It was here that she met her husband, Marc, on a blind date. Marc says he knew Terry was ‘The One' because of her enchanting blue eyes, infectious smile, and kind heart. Together they moved to Tucson, Arizona where Terry continued her studies in education obtaining a Master's degree in Deaf Education from the University of Arizona. In Tucson, Marc and Terry started a family and stayed to raise their two daughters, Megan and Cara. Terry was able to return to the classroom and raise her children at the same time, teaching both her daughters and her students grit, resilience, strength, and empathy. She continued to teach elementary school for more than 30 years at the Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind inspiring curiosity, creative thinking, and joy in her students. After retiring from ASDB, Terry continued her career as an educator becoming a volunteer naturalist with the Sabino Canyon Kindergarten Program and shared her love of nature with students from all over Tucson. She was the perfect patchwork of frenzy and patience, blue eyes and a smile to ignite a marriage of 47 years. When she finally rested, her left hand continued to twirl her wedding ring…we hoped for forever but accept her love- echoing in the laughter of children and grounded in the growth of our gardens, the sight of a sunflower, and the return of a familiar hummingbird or cardinal. She has hand stitched a quilt of treasure hunts and conversation, compassion, and education that we will forever be wrapped within. Terry is survived by her husband, Marc; her daughters, Megan and Cara; her grandchildren, Brandon, Nora and Tova; her sister, Christi (Doc) and brothers, Jack (Sally), Mike (Cathy) and Patrick (Yoko), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To honor Terry's memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on October 8, 2023, at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area's Cactus Ramada. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of Sabino Canyon. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.