Terry Gray

Terry Dean Gray, 73, of Tucson, AZ, passed away August 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Terry dedicated his life advocating for those suffering from addiction disorders and domestic violence victims. He operated Cactus Counseling in Tucson and Casa Grande. Terry was predeceased by his son, Andrew Sauers, his parents, and his beloved Grammy. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elaine Gray of Tucson, a cousin, 2 siblings, 3 children, 8 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. He was known as "Tata" by his many grandchildren. A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2020, at Fort Lowell Park, 2900 N. Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ. Ramada #3 from 4:00pm to 7:30pm. Please bring pictures, stories, and memories to share.