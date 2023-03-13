Terry Hromidko born June 4, 1955 in Duluth, MN and was called by the Lord on February 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ after suffering complications due to Multiple Sclerosis. He attended and graduated from Catalina High School in 1974. He worked for several years at the underground Magma Copper mine located in San Manuel, AZ. Later he and his family moved to Bagley, MN for a few years and worked construction. Then returned to Tucson and attended and completed coursework from ITT Technical Institute in Computer Aided Design (CAD). After completing coursework moved to Dunedin, FL and worked in architectural design. After he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis they moved back to Tucson, AZ. He enjoyed Nascar racing, Trap Skeet shooting, leather work, working with wood on his Shopsmith, and other crafts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hromidko; parents Milo and Betty Hromidko; and sister Ann. He is survived by his siblings Cheryl (Roger) Kellum, Michael (Lisa) Hromidko, and Jill (Kevin) Styer; and his step-children Danny (Tammy) Siegert and Patti (Sean) Caballero; his step-grandchildren Joshua, Sammy, Julian and Maximus (Danny); Marcus, Danyel, Sylvaen, and Josyph (Patti); and 5 great step-grandchildren. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Amphi Bible Church located at 226 E. Prince Rd., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org in Terry's memory. Arrangements by Neptune Society.