Terry Trewet

age 73, passed away August 18, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri to Dorothy L. Twombly. Terry had a unique sense of humor. As a kid, he played with chemistry sets and made stink bombs and did crazy experiments in the basement, which he almost blew up. Growing up, he was involved with wrestling and Judo. Terry graduated from the surveying program in Albuquerque, New Mexico and later worked for the highway department. He was licensed to marry people. He enjoyed his bible study group. Terry loved to play the ukulele, sing, travel and explore. He is preceded in death by son, Terry L. Trewet Jr. Terry is survived by sisters, Glenda Trewet and Sherry Langley; brothers, Robert and Glenn Trewet; great uncle, Aaron Twombly; son, John Canniff; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Terry and Angela Avellano remained close friends after they divorced. Per Terry's wishes, there will be no service.