Terry White

86, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021. Born in Tucson, AZ to parents, Gerardo U. Ortiz and Guadalupe Medrano on October 15, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, Eleazar, Frank, Delia, Armando and Socorro. Also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar H. White and their son, Gerardo "Jerry". Terry loved caring for family and others. As a young girl, she worked to help support and raise her brothers and sisters during times of need. She continued the hard work of raising her immediate family which often times included her nephew, Frank. All the while, putting others before herself. We couldn't have asked for a better role model. Job well done Mom!