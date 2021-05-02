Terry White

 Skip to main content
WHITE, Terry O.

86, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021. Born in Tucson, AZ to parents, Gerardo U. Ortiz and Guadalupe Medrano on October 15, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, Eleazar, Frank, Delia, Armando and Socorro. Also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar H. White and their son, Gerardo "Jerry". Terry loved caring for family and others. As a young girl, she worked to help support and raise her brothers and sisters during times of need. She continued the hard work of raising her immediate family which often times included her nephew, Frank. All the while, putting others before herself. We couldn't have asked for a better role model. Job well done Mom!

She is survived by her children, Oscar, Mandi (Tim), Andi (Jesse), Nick (Krista) and Ted; her grandchildren, Briana, Stephanie, Johnny, Aaron, Vanessa, Lahrissa, Elijah, Braedon, Braxton, Benjamin and finally her only great-grandchild, Audrey. A special thank you to Patty and Krista White for all of the help you gave mom during her times of need. Services to include a Rosary, Mass and Interment of ashes for Terry and Oscar White will be held in November 2021. Details to follow. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

