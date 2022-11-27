Terry Whitlock

It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to my best friend and the love of my life. Terry passed on November 5, 2022. Terry was born in Worland, Wyoming on April 4, 1958, to Howard and Shirley Whitlock. Terry moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1975 from Eagle Mountain, California. He finished high school here, and worked for Duval Mine, married, then moved to Silver City, New Mexico in 1980 to work for the mines, in 1981 he moved to Farmington, New Mexico. He worked a short while in Casper, Wyoming, where he was involved in a traffic accident. He returned to Tucson in 1982, where he was able to get the necessary therapy he needed after his accident. Although Terry was challenged by his disabilities, it never stopped him from having a very positive impact on all the people he came into contact with. His sole purpose was to make sure everyone around him felt good, smiled or laughed. He had a smile and a compliment for everyone. He was a big flirt, had the biggest smile, the most infectious laugh and the kindest words. His beautiful smile will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Colette and his father, Howard. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Mickey and Kelly, and mother, Shirley. There will be a service on November 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd. and a celebration to follow. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather Cremation and Burial.