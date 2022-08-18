Terry Williams

81, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on August 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Paul Williams and one grandchild. She is survived by her loving children, Shayne, Scott and Heather, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. Graveside service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Terry's memory to Congregation Anshei Israel. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.